Maynard L. Hamberger, age 93, of Tyndall, passed away Friday, July 16, 2021, at the Sister James Care Center at Yankton.
His funeral arrangements are incomplete at this time and will be announced by Goglin Funeral Home.
Updated: July 17, 2021 @ 1:15 am
