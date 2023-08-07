Deane Gobel

 Photo: Mel Watson Photography

Deane T. Gobel, 74, of Fordyce, Nebraska, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, Nebraska, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at the Crofton City Cemetery with military graveside rites by the Crofton American Legion Post 128 and the American Legion Riders.