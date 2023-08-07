Deane Gobel

Deane T. Gobel, 74, of Fordyce, Nebraska, died Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, Aug. 8, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Crofton, Nebraska, with the Rev. Jim Keiter officiating. Burial will be at the Crofton City Cemetery with military graveside rites by the Crofton American Legion Post 128 and the American Legion Riders.
Visitation will be on Monday, at church, from 5-8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Tuesday one hour prior to services.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Crofton.
Pallbearers will be Bob Wiebelhaus, Dalton Gobel, Jared Wiebelhaus, Jackson Anderson, Austin Gobel, and Wyatt Gobel. Honorary pallbearers will be Deane’s grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Deane Timothy was born on September 9, 1948, in Forest Grove, Oregon, to Ronald Clarence and Verona Joy (Eaton) Gobel. Deane was the oldest of nine children. He lived in Oregon for only a few months before his parents returned to Crofton. Deane attended St. Rose Catholic School until the second grade when his family moved to Omaha in 1955. He returned each summer for the next eight years to visit with grandparents, Lawrence and Evelyn Eaton, and Roy and Frances Gobel. Deane graduated from Benson High School in Omaha in 1966. He moved back to Crofton in 1967 and the following year he was drafted into the U.S. Army. Upon returning from his service in Vietnam, he married Debra Dudek on November 8, 1969, in Los Angeles, CA. After five months of living in Texas, he and Debra moved back to Crofton.
He worked for Loren Steffen at Steffen Service and for Larry Nohr at the Crofton Feed and Implement. Deane owned his own business (Deane’s Sales and Service) in Crofton for nine years. He worked in rehabilitation at Mitch Vo-Tech/Dept. of Corrections, in Springfield, SD. Deane then worked at the State Hospital in Yankton and then was the Quarter Master at the Yankton VFW.
Deane’s love of baseball was responsible for the founding of the Constance Crows, better known as the Crofton Crows. He played and managed the Crows in the late 1970’s and early 1980’s. He was a charter member of the Crofton Lakeview Golf Course. He was a member of the Crofton American Legion Post 128, served in the National Guard and Army Reserves for many years, Crofton Volunteer Fire Department, and Legion baseball. Deane enjoyed watching golf on TV and driving his Ranger around town. He was a Husker fan, a New England Patriots NFL fan, and had a meticulously cared for garden. Deane also was known for his quick wit.
Deane is survived by his three children and spouses, JoAnn (Bob) Wiebelhaus of Fordyce, Dylan (Tina) Gobel of Yankton, SD, Timmy (Jenna) Gobel of Crofton; 13 grandchildren Jaclyn Hale, Joslyn Thomas, Jared, Brandy, and Jenna Wiebelhaus, Dalton and Brook Gobel, Jackson and Chloe Anderson, Austin and Emma Gobel, Wyatt and Ellie Gobel; four great grandchildren Kaelynn and Hunter Hale, Karsen and Kayden Gobel; Deane’s significant other Roberta “Bert” Swensen of Fordyce; daughter-in-law Diane D. Gobel of Crofton; son-in-law John Anderson of Sioux Falls, SD; six sisters Nancy Schaeffer of Harvey, ND, Pam Langfeldt of Tekamah, Libby Bond of Beatrice, Jane (Richard) Elske of Tekamah, Donna (Bobby) Schnell of Tekamah, MaryJo (Brad) Thomas of Ashland; one brother Jim Gobel of Tekamah; many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son Ronnie Gobel; daughter Missy Anderson; and a sister Kathy Steffen.
