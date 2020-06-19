Donna Marie (Schlaefli) Brandon passed away at her home on June 18th, 2020.
Donna was the daughter of Robert and Iona Schlaefli born on May 31st 1947 She attended Willowdale Country School and Yankton High School She Married Neil Brandon on November 23rd 1971, she loved to read, Crochet and cook with her grandkids.
She is survived by her husband Neil and her children Robert (Ruth Ann), Tonya, Randy, Russell and her Grandchildren Tiffany, Trennon,Tanner, Courtney and Desirae and great Granddaughter Karmah, and her sister Cecelia (Joe) Olsrud and Sister-in-law Julie Schlaefli.
She was preceded in death by her Parents Robert and Iona and siblings Alzada, Rod, Barb, Chuck, Ben and Alma.
Please send Condolences to: 2400 Douglas lot 62 Yankton SD 57078.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 20, 2020
Commented