Memorial services for Robert Kuhl, age 78, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, June 21, 2021, at Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Lynde Linde will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Military Honors will be provided by Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4996, American Legion Post 249, and Army National Guard Honor Guard.
Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Robert died Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota following a battle with cancer.
Robert “Bob” Lyle Kuhl, of rural Lindy, Nebraska, was born to Everett and Mary (Stewart) Kuhl on September 2, 1942. The first two years of Bob’s life was spent living on the Missouri River bottom which is now part of the Lewis and Clark Lake. In 1944, the family moved to the rural Lindy community where he continued to make his home and farm prior to moving to Sister James.
Robert was baptized at Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Lindy as an infant and was a member of the Christ Memorial United Methodist Church in Bloomfield. He attended Addison School District #38 through the eighth grade and graduated from Bloomfield High School in 1960. Following high school, Bob farmed with his father until January 1963 when he joined the United States Army serving until his honorable discharge in October of 1964. Upon completing his service, he returned to the family homestead and farmed alongside his father and brother.
Bob was a double sixth generation farmer traced back to James Stewart Sr. of Ireland on the Samuel Stewart side and to Ascahel Webb on the Elsie (Hilfiker) Stewart side of the family. Being a lifelong farmer in the Lindy community was his world. He loved the seasons, tending to livestock, watching his crops grow and harvesting in the fall. In 2018 he received the Nebraska Pioneer Farm Award in recognition of having farmland in the same family continuously for more than 100 years.
Serving within his community was important to Bob. He was a member of the American Legion. He was a lifetime member of the former Bloomfield and now Wausa Masonic Lodge, Order of Eastern Star and Yankton Oriental Consistory. He was a member of the Knox County Cattleman’s Association. He served on the Addision township board for 43 years as their treasurer. Bob was a member of the Lindy volunteer fire department for 22 years, several of them serving as their fire chief.
Bob enjoyed spending time with family, neighbors, and friends and would lend a helping hand where it was needed. Fishing for an afternoon or evening was an enjoyable day for Bob even if the fish were not biting. Keeping up on the news from the Lindy Country Club was vital. Knowing how much it had rained in the neighborhood, who was starting work in the field, who was buying or selling livestock, and the current farm commodity prices was important!
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, Everett and Mary; his brother Ronald; and grandparents, Henry and Elcy (Fulton) Kuhl and Sam and Elsie (Hilfiker) Stewart.
He is survived by his sister-in-law Pat Kuhl of Bloomfield; nieces, Cheryl (Terry) Schadt of West Peoria, IL and Marcia (Alan) Erickson of Lindy, NE; great nephews, Matthew Schadt of Peoria, IL and Ryan Schadt of West Peoria IL; uncle Galen Stewart of Bloomfield, NE; along with many cousins and lifelong friends of the Lindy Community.
In lieu of flowers please make memorial donations to the Bloomfield/Lindy Fire and Rescue Department, Christ Memorial United Methodist Church, or a charity of your choice in Bob’s memory.
June 16, 2021
