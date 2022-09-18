Michelle Jacot Sep 18, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Michelle Marie Jacot, 54, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska.Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel with the Rev. Jerry Connealy officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel cemetery in Laurel. Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 5-8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue Thursday an hour prior to services.Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated Sep 16, 2022 More Jobs Jobs CONSTRUCTION WORKERS - LANCE ANDERSON CONSTRUCTION INC. Sep 16, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesRestoring Broken TrustAvera Sacred Heart Hospital Cutting Staff, Services In Face Of Rising InflationCedar County Escapee Faces 9 New Charges After Chase‘Something Epic’Patricia ChristensenKevin StormThree Chosen For YHS Athletic HallLinda SwensonWestside Park Work Moving AlongJacob Riter Images CommentedStudent Loan Debt: The Past And Future (94)Letter: Shaping Young Minds (75)Student Loan ‘Forgiveness’ Is An Abuse Of Power (61)Letter: ‘Under God, The People Rule’ (38)Letter: Thank You, Liz! (35)Letter: 70,000 New Reasons To Vote (33)Letter: Civic Duty (31)Biden’s Strategy For Ukraine: Don’t Win (22)Letter: Outrage? (20)Letter: Moms Are Miracles (16)Letter: Truth And Lies (16)Letter: Misleading (13)Letter: Afghanistan Anniversary (13)Letter: Disconnection (11)Letter: ‘School Is Home’ (11)Letter: Education And Ideals (8)Letter: Hope And Reality (7)Setting SD Education Standards for SD Kids (7)Restoring Broken Trust (6)Letter: 2022 Standards Opinion (4)Letter: A Request (3)Letter: A Family Torn Apart (3)Pondering The Future Of Meridian Bridge (2)Letter: ‘Black Hawk Matters’ (2)COVID Update for Aug. 24, 2022: Active Cases In SD Drop Dramatically (2)Waiting For Artemis: New Era, Old Issues (2)Governor Inquiry And Little Openness (2)Let’s Meet The Challenge (1)The City And The Summit Center (1)Gun Disconnection? (1)SAC Advocates: We Overcame The Odds (1)Letter: Call To Arms, Part II (1)The Rise And Fall Of A Husker God (1)A Flood Of Memories (1)Horizon Health Care Recognizes Honorary Staff And Investors Of 2022 (1)California pig welfare rule delays frustrate small farmers (1)Letter: ‘Shame On You’ (1)Rothschadl Focused On Leading Cavaliers To Successful Season (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
