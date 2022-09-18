Michelle Marie Jacot, 54, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at the Providence Medical Center in Wayne, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 10:30 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Laurel with the Rev. Jerry Connealy officiating. Burial will be at the Laurel cemetery in Laurel.