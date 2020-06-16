Alfred Duane Lee, 93, of Yankton and formerly of Gayville, died Monday, June 15, 2020, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
A private family memorial service will take place at Gayville Lutheran Church. Burial will be at the Bethlehem Cemetery in rural Menno at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Cards can be mailed to Ardys Olson, PO Box 98, Gayville, SD 57031; or a message can be left online at www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
