Bobby Wayne Taylor, age 62, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, January 23, 2022, at his home in Yankton.
A memorial service will be at a later date in Yankton.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Yankton.
Bobby Wayne Taylor was born February 13, 1959, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Jerry and Janice (Elkin) Taylor. He grew up in Bellevue, Nebraska and Thedford, Nebraska and graduated from Thedford High School. He then worked on a fishing boat in the Gulf and then worked in construction in Council Bluffs, Iowa. He moved to South Dakota and married Tammy Ernster on October 31, 2011, in Yankton, South Dakota. They owned and operated Get R Done Trucking, hauling oversized and heavy haul loads all over the Midwest. He loved his Peterbilt Truck and drove truck for 30 years.
Bobby had a great sense of humor and enjoyed fish fry’s and visiting with friends. He loved fishing especially for catfish, hunting, camping and spending time with his dog, Pete R Bilt.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Taylor of Yankton, South Dakota; son, Austin (Trinity) Taylor of Council Bluffs, Iowa; two grandchildren: Ryan and Avery; brother, Terry Taylor of Bellevue, Nebraska; sister, Denise Winters of Walker, Louisiana; brothers and sisters-in-law: Wanda (Wes) Walter of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Darin (Tricia) Ernster of Clinton, Utah; Theresa McDowell of Castle Pines, Colorado; Lisa (Jim) Dewey of Sioux Falls; Lora Volk of Kansas City, Kansas; Bobby Volk of Cincinnati, Ohio; and Brenda Scheetz of Yankton; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers: David, Butch and Jerry Taylor and dogs: Ike and Harley.
