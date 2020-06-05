Opal V. Larsen, 96 died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at the Pioneer Memorial Nursing Home in Viborg, SD. A private family burial will be at the Rosehill Cemetery in Viborg.
Arrangements are by Hofmeister Jones Funeral Home.
Opal was born on March 20, 1924 at Viborg, SD to Carl and Anna (Nielsen) Christensen. She grew up in the Viborg community and attended grade and high school at Viborg. After graduation she was united in marriage to Murnel Larsen. They farmed all their life in the Viborg and Irene area.
She was a member of Our Saviors Lutheran Church since she was a very young girl. She was a member of the Ladies Aid, having served as a Sunday school teacher, Sunday school superintendent and bible school teacher.
She and her husband were very active in working with the Pork Producers, loved motorcycling, snowmobiling and traveling with her family and friends.
She leaves to mourn her daughter, Betty and family of Spokane, Washington, son Larry and Shirley and family of Sioux Falls, son Dennis and Nancy and family of Redding, California, 8 grandchildren, 17 great grandchildren, and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Preceding her in death were her parents, husband, 3 sisters, and a brother.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 6, 2020
