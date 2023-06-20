Jerry Wayne “Whitey” Larson, 75, passed away on April 22, 2023.
He was the oldest child of Morris Larson and Edna Louise (Burgess) Larson. He was born on June 15, 1947, in Onawa, Iowa. He was a graduate of Leeds High School Sioux City, IA in 1965. At the age of 17, Jerry joined the Army and completed two tours of active duty in Vietnam.
He was united in holy matrimony to Becky Sue (Christensen) Larson on October 25, 1969. Jerry Larson is survived by his loving wife of 53 years. This union was blessed with three children and 7 grandchildren; Justin (Sara) Larson, Jacob and Lauryn; Heath (Laura) Larson, Kade, Elsie, and Elijah; Megan (Jeff) Terreault, Carson and Hannah.
Jerry retired from the Qwest telephone company after 30 plus years of service and continued his career contracting throughout the Midwest and the West Coast. He filled his days in retirement golfing, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
Jerry was preceded in death by Morris Larson (father), Edna Louise Larson (mother), David Larson (brother), Rita Larson (sister-in-law), Dane Phillips (brother-in-law) and is survived by siblings: Steve Larson (Maureen), Colleen Loffswold (Jeff), Nancy Phillips, Paula Thomson (Dan), Ken Larson, Scott Larson (Julie). His beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of a host of devoted nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A funeral service will be held at Redeeming Grace Bible Church located at 708 East 19th Street Yankton, SD, on June 24, 2023, with visitation at 10:00 a.m. and service at 10:30 a.m.
Following the service, a celebration of life will be held at Cogan House Campground located at 31147 Bon Homme Rd Tabor, SD.
