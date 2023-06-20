Jerry Wayne “Whitey” Larson, 75, passed away on April 22, 2023.

He was the oldest child of Morris Larson and Edna Louise (Burgess) Larson. He was born on June 15, 1947, in Onawa, Iowa. He was a graduate of Leeds High School Sioux City, IA in 1965. At the age of 17, Jerry joined the Army and completed two tours of active duty in Vietnam.