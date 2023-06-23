Marlin Slagle

Marlin Slagle

After a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and cancer, Marlin (Marley) C. Slagle, 83, Yankton, SD, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center. He was holding the hand of the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Darlene Slagle. Although our hearts are heavy, we are grateful Marlin’s suffering is over, and he is rejoicing in the arms of Jesus. Heaven will never be the same!

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 AM, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Nick Haiar officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD.