Marlin Slagle

After a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s and cancer, Marlin (Marley) C. Slagle, 83, Yankton, SD, passed away peacefully on June 20, 2023, at Avera Sister James Care Center. He was holding the hand of the love of his life, his wife of 62 years, Darlene Slagle. Although our hearts are heavy, we are grateful Marlin’s suffering is over, and he is rejoicing in the arms of Jesus. Heaven will never be the same!
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:30 AM, Wednesday, June 28, 2023, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Yankton, SD, with Rev. Nick Haiar officiating. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery, Yankton, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD, with a rosary at 6:45 p.m. followed by a Scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Marlin was born near Meckling, SD, on April 25, 1940, to David & Louise (Kast) Slagle. He graduated from Beresford High School, moved to Yankton, and drove trucks for Drotzmann Trucking while serving in the SD Air National Guard. His 40-year career in sales for Morgen Manufacturing took him all over the United States and to many destinations around the world. He was especially proud of the National Export Award bestowed on the company in 1991. Marlin served on the Yankton City Commission from 1981-1987. He was mayor of Yankton from 1981-1982. He was also a member of the Yankton Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow), JCs, Sertoma Club, Quarterback Club, Drive and Dine Car Club, Ringneck Winnies Camping Club, Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation, Ducks Unlimited, Forever Pheasants and the Riverboat Days Rodeo Committee. Marlin donated many volunteer hours to the Boy Scouts and Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.
Marlin lived life to the fullest. He loved God, his family & friends, finding common ground with whoever crossed his path, hunting, fishing, camping, rodeos, the “oldies” and country music, telling stories, volunteering, and making people laugh. He will be remembered for his strong faith, opinions and sense of humor, his exceptional example, and his desire to create fun. Grateful for having shared his life, Marlin is survived by the love his life, Darlene of Yankton, SD; his children Theresa Nooney of Rapid City, Pam (Jeff) Kappel of Yankton, Larry Slagle of Yankton, and Jeremie (Jill) Slagle of Fredericksburg, TX; his grandchildren Jenny (Steve) Pelissero, Jeffrey Kappel, Jared (Steph) Nooney and Ellie Nooney; and one great-granddaughter, Charlotte Reece Pelissero, siblings Gladys Weeks, David (Nora) Slagle, Joyce Schurman, Janet (Gene) Paetow and Cathie (Mike) Merlino as well as several cousins and many nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers are Jeremie Slagle, Jeff Kappel, Jeffrey Kappel, Jared Nooney, Steve Willcuts and Randy Steffen. Honorary pallbearers are Marlin’s Coffee Group, The Drive & Dine Car Club members and Marlin’s hunting and fishing buddies.
The family invites friends and family to a luncheon at the Sacred Heart Community Center after the burial.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested memorials be made to: Sacred Heart Church, 509 Capital Street, Yankton, SD 57078; Sacred Heart Knights of Columbus, 509 Capital Street, Yankton, SD 57078; and Alzheimer’s Association at act.alz.org.
