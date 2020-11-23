Betty M. Skalla, 85, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
A memorial service for Betty will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
A steady rain in the morning. Showers continuing in the afternoon. High 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
A few clouds from time to time. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: November 24, 2020 @ 12:37 am
Betty M. Skalla, 85, of Laurel, Nebraska, died Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel.
A memorial service for Betty will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented