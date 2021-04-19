LAKE ANDES — Dale Watters, 81, died Monday, April 19, 2021, at Lake Andes Healthcare Center.
Funeral service will be Thursday, April 22, at 10:30 a.m. at First Lutheran Church in Lake Andes.
Arrangements by Koehn Bros. Funeral Home in Lake Andes.
