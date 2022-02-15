Maxine Kronaizl Feb 15, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Maxine Kronaizl, 92, of Tabor, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Tyndall in Tyndall.Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, with the Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery, Tabor. Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tabor, with a Wake service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals LINCOLN ARMS, 600 W. $500 Updated 18 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs Executive Director - Southeast South Dakota Tourism Association Feb 15, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesRoadblock In SpringfieldUpdate: Fire Destroys Gayville Home Friday NightBeth AdamsonJack FenderYankton Dispatcher Set To Retire After Nearly 3 DecadesDaily Record: ArrestsDouglas ByeTwo Killed In Cedar County Crash East Of CroftonDaily Record: ArrestsBarbara Wohl Images CommentedMatters Of Medicine (40)Letter: 1/6 Poll Numbers (36)Letter: The Days Of ‘76 (35)Letter: A Sweeping Difference (33)Letter: One Year Later (22)Letter: What Is Thune For? (21)Letter: Upside Down (21)Letter: Check The Facts (17)Letter: ‘We’ll See About That’ (12)Letter: Say Goodbye, Teacher! (10)Letter: Undoing A ‘Stupid’ Decision (9)South Dakota About To Embrace Juneteenth (8)Transgender Athletes And State Priorities (4)Letter: A Different Focus (4)New COVID Surge And Its Impact (4)Letter: Women’s Health (4)Roadblock In Springfield (2)Pierre Pressure: What We Say And What They Do (1)Letter: Pipeline Problems (1)School Board To Reconsider Mask Mandate (1)Letter: Pro-Life Policies (1)Pelosi to seek reelection with Democratic majority at risk (1)Moving Election Dates Could Cause Problems (1)Vermillion Rally Held To Support Trans Kids (1)Letter: ‘You Made My Day’ (1)Seasons Of Collision (1)Firefighters Battle Propane Blaze East Of Yankton (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
