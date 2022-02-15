Maxine Kronaizl, 92, of Tabor, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at Good Samaritan Tyndall in Tyndall.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 19, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, with the Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be in the parish cemetery, Tabor.

Visitations will be 5-7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 18, at the Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tabor, with a Wake service at 7 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.