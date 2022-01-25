Lila Caroline Frohreich, age 84, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Saturday, January 22, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, January 28, 2022, at Martinus Lutheran Church in Utica, South Dakota, with Reverend Dean Schroeder officiating. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery in Scotland, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with a prayer service at 6:00 p.m.
Pallbearers will be her grandchildren. Honorary pallbearers will be her great-grandchildren.
Lila Caroline Frohreich was born May 20, 1937, on the farm in Hutchinson County, South Dakota, to Salomon and Amalia (Schmidt) Weisz. She grew up on the farm west of Kaylor, South Dakota and attended country school until the family moved to Parkston, South Dakota, where she finished her schooling at Lakecity #58. She was confirmed on May 20, 1951. She taught Bible School and helped mothers with their new babies. She married Lawerance Fuerst on November 27, 1955, and moved to the farm in rural Kaylor. Lila began working as a nurse’s aide at Scotland Hospital and later at the State Hospital in Yankton. After Lawerance died on May 1, 1978, Lila began working at the Kaylor Locker, Kaylor Post Office, and the Checkerboard Lounge. She married Wilmer Frohreich on September 8, 1989, in Scotland, South Dakota. They moved to Wilmer’s farm north of Yankton where Lila helped on the farm and enjoyed mowing and doing yardwork with her John Deere tractor. They moved to Yankton in 2018.
Lila was a member of Martinus Lutheran Church in Utica, South Dakota. She was a hardworking woman who helped on the farm, helped at the farmers market and provided food for every event. She loved her flowers and enjoyed quilting, sewing, canning, and playing pinochle. She loved her family and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren and also thought it was pretty special that she was the grandmother to twins and the great-grandmother to twins and triplets.
Survivors include her husband, Wilmer Frohreich of Yankton; four children: Daniel Fuerst of Harwood, North Dakota; Dawn (Greg) Popma of Yankton; Denise (Jerry) Willman of Yankton and Dean (Susan) Fuerst of rural Huron, South Dakota; two step-children: Devonne Andresh of North Dakota and John Frohreich of Nevada; 12 grandchildren: Carolyn, Tiffany, Alicia, Michael ,Samuel, Ashley, Sarah, Anna, Jacob, Andrew, Lydia and Rhiannon; 12 great-grandchildren: Ethan, Gavin, Lillian, Beckett, Zadden, Garrett, Kynnley, Kysson, Autumn, Azlie, Brynlie and Otto; eight brothers and sisters: Roy (JoAnn) Weisz, Lawrence (Alice) Weisz, Geneva Sorlien, Diana (Rudolph) Jerke, Richard (Cheryl) Weisz, and Robert (Laura) Weisz; brothers and sisters-in-law: Marie Weisz, Jerry Roth, Idella Behl, Judy Fuerst, Ammon Auch, DeWane (Betty) Frohreich, Lois Anderson and Verna (Lyle) Sorenson; many nieces and nephews and her brother-in-law, Lloyd Sorlien who passed away shortly after Lila on Saturday.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lawerance Fuerst; granddaughter, Tanner Jo Frohreich; great grandson, Jace Nebuda; brothers and sisters: Betty Weisz, Mary Ann Weisz, Kenny Weisz, and Janice Roth; brothers and sisters-in-law: Eddie and Violet Pietz, Glenn and Alma Henderson, Don and Rosie Asche, Don Behl, Louis Fuerst, Jeannie Auch and Roy Anderson.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
January 26, 2022
