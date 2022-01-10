Mae M. Crawford, age 95 of Yankton, SD passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Yankton, SD with Rev. Jeff Otterman officiating. Burial will be in the Forest Hill Cemetery, Canton, SD approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, January 10, 2022, at the Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD with a Scripture service at 7:00 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Pallbearers will be: Grandsons Kyler Johnson, Brad Mann, Dan Mann, Collin Russell, Sam Crawford, Ted Horning. Honorary Pallbearers will be: Alpha Theta Beta Sigma Phi, Fran Fox, Char Erickson, Naomi Somer, Jeannie Gustad, Delores Kafka and Judy Wallbaum.
We were saddened by the sudden passing of Mae Crawford, 95, Thursday morning January 6, 2022.
Mae was born August 11, 1926, to Helmer and Pearl (Anderson) Stubsten on their farm in Worthing, SD, the second of five children. She graduated from Canton High School in 1944. After graduation she was proud to have worked in the office of John Morrell in Sioux Falls, the draft board in Lincoln County, and as a telephone operator in Canton. She married Everett Crawford in Canton on January 16, 1949. She worked for the ASC office.
In June 1959, they purchased Yankton Beverage and moved to Yankton, SD. Mae worked as a secretary in the Middle School Library for 17 years, retiring in June 1989.
Mae was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Rachel Circle, Alpha Theta Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, the Firemen’s Auxiliary, Questers, and Red Hat Yankton YaYa Sisterhood. Mae’s favorite pastime was bridge. She belonged to several bridge clubs and was lucky to have played with many good people over the years. Mae was also a beautiful seamstress, making many outfits and costumes as her children grew up.
Mae is survived by her four children: Marlene Johnson, Yankton, SD; Peg (Randy) Mann, Little River, SC; Marilyn Russell, Lawrenceville, GA; Scott (Cindy) Crawford, Cedar Rapids, IA. She is also survived by her ten grandchildren: Sara Horning, Kyler Johnson, Brad Mann, Dan Mann, Collin Russell, Mackenzie Russell, Sam Crawford, Rachel Crawford, Anne Crawford; and seven great grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Shirley Ostraat, Canton SD, brother Dennis Stubsten, Franklin TN, sisters-in-law Carole Stubsten, Dallas TX and Ila Torkelson, Canton SD, and many nieces and nephews.
Mae was preceded in death by her parents, husband Everett, brother Donald Stubsten, sister Vernice Hill, and sons-in-law, Steve (Chopper) Johnson and Ron Russell.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the great staff at Majestic Bluffs Assisted Living and Sacred Heart Hospital. Your kindness and wonderful care will forever be appreciated!
