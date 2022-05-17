Funeral services for Betty Ketelsen, age 85, of Bloomfield, Nebraska will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, May 19, 2022, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Bloomfield. Reverend Terry Krueger will officiate, with burial in Bloomfield City Cemetery.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the church.
Brockhaus Funeral Home in Bloomfield is in charge of arrangements.
Betty died Saturday, May 14, 2022, at Avera Creighton Hospital in Creighton, Nebraska.
Betty Joyce Ketelsen, daughter of Harold and Unice Evelyn (Busing) Trenhaile, was born November 22, 1936, at Bloomfield, Nebraska. Betty graduated from Crofton High School in Crofton, Nebraska. On December 24, 1954, Betty was united in marriage to Harold Dean Ketelsen in Yankton, South Dakota. They were blessed with four children, Jeffrey, Jody, James, and Jonathan.
Betty lived in several places throughout her lifetime, including Bloomfield, Stanton, California, Redfield, South Dakota, St. Louis, Missouri, and Wausa. She was the owner of the Pleasant Valley Store, worked as a certified nurse assistant, and sold Home Interior. Betty was a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church and the church sewing group. She was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies Club.
Betty is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Sylvia) Ketelsen, Jody (Trisha) Ketelsen, James (Diane) Ketelsen, and Jonathan (Wendy) Ketelsen; ten grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and her siblings, Richard, Bernice, Connie, Dale, Jack, Janet, and Steve.
She was preceded in death by her parents; Harold and Evelyn Trenhaile; husband, Harold Ketelsen; brothers-in-law, Richard Schneider and Kenneth Zimmerman; and sister-in-law, Darlene Trenhaile.
