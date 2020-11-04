Mary Joan Potts, 81, of Yankton and formerly of Fordyce, Nebraska, died Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, at the Angelhaus Senior Living in Yankton.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial will be Friday, Nov. 6, at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce with the Rev. An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist cemetery in Fordyce.
Private visitation will be on Friday morning at church from 9 a.m. until service time.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
