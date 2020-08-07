John Hesse, 73, of Madison, Wisconsin, and formerly of Fordyce, Nebraska, died Thursday in Madison.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, Aug. 13, at 10 a.m. at the St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Fordyce with the Rev. Andy Phan officiating. Burial will be at St. John the Baptist cemetery in Fordyce.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 6-8 p.m. with a vigil service at 7 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday one hour prior to services at church.
Masks and social distancing will be required at the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Commented