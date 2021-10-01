Daniel Paul McGarry, age 72, of Yankton, South Dakota, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota, surrounded by family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Monday, October 4, 2021 at St. Benedict Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota, with Reverend Thi Pham and Msgr. Carlton Herman officiating. The Mass will be livestreamed and can be viewed at www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 3, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a vigil service and rosary at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are Danny, Aidan, Colin, and Connor McGarry, Brandon Davis, and Culley Kline.
Daniel Paul McGarry was born February 20, 1949, in Sioux City, Iowa, to Bernard and Bernice (Pakenis) McGarry. He grew up in Sioux City and graduated from Bishop Heelan Catholic High School in 1967. He then attended the University of Notre Dame in South Bend, Indiana, and graduated with a degree in accounting in 1971. He worked as a CPA, conducting audits all over the country. On one of his audits in Arizona he met Georgette Fronek and they were later married on August 9, 1975 in Tempe, Arizona. They moved to Sioux City, Iowa in 1976 to help run the family business, Williams TV and Appliance. He was a longtime member of Blessed Sacrament Parish. Dan semi-retired in 2003. After 36 years of marriage, Georgette unexpectedly passed away. He met and married Zdenka Miksik. Dan moved to Yankton and became a member of St. Benedict Catholic Church.
Dan was a knowledgeable, helpful, and hard-working man who always found ways to keep busy. During his semi-retirement, Dan enjoyed working at various odd jobs that ranged from installing satellite dishes, delivering newspapers, to making deliveries for banks. As a loyal Notre Dame alumnus, he loved watching Notre Dame football. Dan enjoyed traveling around the country. He had a dry wit and loved playing with his grandchildren, while teaching them valuable lessons. He loved recording things on TV and couldn’t wait to show his family what he captured. But most of all, Dan was a very devoted and dedicated family man and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Zdenka Miksik of Yankton, South Dakota; five children: Angela (Dan) Frontczak of Idaho Falls, Idaho; Ryan McGarry of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Meghan Brown of Macomb, Michigan; Timothy (Shannan) McGarry of Bellevue, Nebraska and Tara (Culley) Kline of Cedar Rapids, Iowa; 12 grandchildren: Brandon (Asia), Shawn, Daniel, Fiona, Aidan, Colin, Preston, Connor, Ashlyn, Finnian, Evelyn, and Olivia; two great-grandchildren, Scarhlett and Karter, two step-children, Katerina (Michael) Harnois of Sioux Falls and Radim (Krysta) Miksik of Yankton; five step grandchildren, Allie, Hayden, Tjaden, Sofia, and Eva; three sisters: Kathy (Dennis) Boyle, Shannon (Bill) Carey and Colleen (Jake) Kemps; two half-brothers: Kevin (Fran) McGarry and Joseph McGarry; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Georgette, son-in-law Ken Davis and infant brother, Dennis McGarry.
To send an online message to the family, please visit www.wintzrayfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
October 2, 2021
Commented