Richard Davenport Apr 22, 2022

Richard L. Davenport, 64, of Allen, Nebraska, died Thursday, April 21, 2022, at the Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel, Nebraska. Funeral services are pending at the Wintz Funeral Home in Laurel.
