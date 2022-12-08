Gladys Buechler Dec 8, 2022 43 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Gladys Buechler passed away Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Good Samaritan Society in Scotland. She was 93 years old.Her funeral will be 10:30 a.m. Saturday, December 10 at Scotland Community Church, with Andy Bueber officiating. Visitation begins at 9:00 a.m. Interment will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland. Goglin Funeral Home of Scotland, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family and friends of Gladys Buechler. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated Dec 7, 2022 More Jobs Jobs Multiple Positions - Sacred Heart Monastery 22 hrs ago Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesYankton Man Arrested In Connection With Nebraska Multi-County PursuitCoping With The FalloutUpdate: SD Hemp Industry Is On The GrowClifford GrosethWagner Man Charged With Threatening GovernorPamela SimmonsDaily Record: ArrestsClifford GrosethLetter: A ResponseDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedLetter: Democracy Won (44)Letter: A Response (30)Letter: ‘Danger’ For Disabled Veterans (26)For Conservatives, Silver Linings From Last Week’s Election (20)Letter: Fighting Inflation (19)Letter: A Titanic Choice (16)Letter: A Contrast Of Methods (11)Bringing ‘United’ Back To The States (11)Social Studies Standards Meaningful, Empowering (10)Holiday Accident (9)Spanish Counseling Program And Outreach (9)Letter: October Blood Donations (7)Letter: No Civics Class? (7)Letter: Bigger Perspective (6)IM27 Loses This Time, But Problems Remain (6)Rounds Chides Trump’s Call For ‘Termination’ Of Constitution (6)Questionable Changes In SD Vote Counting (6)The Reasons For Veterans Day (4)Incoming SD Secretary Of State Looks To Hand-Count Ballots, Audit Each Election (4)Omahans Greet Bus From US Southern Border, Filled With Asylum-Seeking Migrants (3)Xcel Raising Electric Rates 18% As State Regulators Take No Action At Initial Deadline (2)Vulnerability Of Power Grid Must Be Addressed (2)Briest To Veterans: ‘Tell Your Stories’ (2)Letter: What Experts Say (2)COVID Update for Nov. 30, 2022: Rate Of New SD Cases Rises (2)Letter: Election Thoughts (2)City Names Task Force For SAC (2)Letter: November Blood Donations (2)Wagner Man Charged With Threatening Governor (1)Drive-by shooting injures 2 at funeral at Nashville church (1)‘A Bridge For A Bridge’ (1)Biden calls on Congress to head off potential rail strike (1)Amazon CEO says company won't take down antisemitic film (1)Update: Suspect Appears In Court For Yankton Woman's Death (1)Colorado shooter's 2021 case dropped for lack of cooperation (1)The Peace Of Veterans Day (1)Letter: Building For The Future (1)Letter: Time To Retire (1)Awash in illegal marijuana, Oregon looks at toughening laws (1)Looking Westward (1)Letter: NENCAP Implements Veteran Program (1)Todey: Soil Key To Dealing With Climate Change (1)Viewers flock to watch glowing lava ooze from Hawaii volcano (1)COVID Update for Nov. 9, 2022: SD Sees 13 New Deaths, Including 1 In Union County (1)Quote Box: Reaction to Brittney Griner's release from Russia (1)Buffalo gunman pleads guilty in racist supermarket massacre (1)Mopping Up A Field Fire (1)New Faces Emerge In Local Races (1)Fentanyl's scourge plainly visible on streets of Los Angeles (1)Local Lawmakers Say They’re Eager To Get To Work On Budget (1)Wagner Voters Voice Resistance To DOT Plan (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented