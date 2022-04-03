Lisa Marie Durham, 61, of Wagner, passed away peacefully at her home in Wagner, surrounded by her loving husband and three daughters Saturday, April 2, 2022.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in Riverview Cemetery in Pickstown.

Visitation is at the church on Tuesday from 5-7 p.m., followed by Rosary/Scripture Wake services at 7 p.m.

Peters Funeral Home in Wagner is in charge of arrangements.