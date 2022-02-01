John L. Welch, age 73, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Sunday, January 30, 2022, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Yankton, South Dakota with Reverend Steve Weispfennig officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton, South Dakota.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are: Troy Furi, Michael Welch, Scott Aase, John Fuchs, Roger Schroeder, and Mark Staufer.
John L. Welch was born June 22, 1948, in Wagner, South Dakota, to John Sr. and Velda (Johnson) Welch. He grew up in Lake Andes, South Dakota and graduated from Lake Andes High School in 1967. He enlisted in the United States Army and after his honorable discharge returned to Lake Andes to help his mother run the Welch Pool Hall. He married Joyce Fuchs in 1969 and together had one son John Welch III. They moved to Yankton in 1971 and John started working for Kolberg Pioneer. He married Bonnie Carda on May 17, 1980, in Yankton and together had two sons: Matthew and Daniel. John worked for Kolberg Pioneer for 45 years until retiring in 2016.
John was a member of St. John’s Lutheran Church and enjoyed hunting, telling stories and fishing with his best fishing buddy, his grandson Liam. He loved his grandchildren and loved spending time with them. Holidays had to be celebrated at his house and he loved when the house was full of family.
Survivors include his wife, Bonnie of Yankton; three sons: John (Crystal) Welch of Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Matthew (Renee) Welch of Tyndall, South Dakota; and Daniel Welch of Sioux Falls; 11 grandchildren: Sarah, Martin, Libby, Alexis, Jacob, Chloe, Levi, Liam, Logan, Luke and Lane; four sisters: Patricia Stillion of Wagner, South Dakota; Ellen Nobles of Ocala, Florida; Colleen Youngbluth of Paris, Tennessee and Debra Welch of Springfield, South Dakota as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Timothy and sister, Marilyn.
