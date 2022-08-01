Cynthia “Dee” Bauder, age 93, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Reverend Kwen Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery in Hartington, Nebraska.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 1, 2022, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with a prayer service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are: Jason Gloekler, Ryan Yoakum, John Morrison, Tom Rockne, Hunter Rockne, and Christopher Rockne.
Cynthia “Dee” Bauder was born August 5, 1928, in Riverton, Nebraska, to Harry and Stella (Rose) Wyrick. She grew up in Riverton, Nebraska and graduated from Riverton High School. She married Fred Johnson and moved to Ponca, Nebraska for a few years. They then moved to Hartington, Nebraska, where Cynthia began working in the Cedar County Treasurer Office, which she continued for 30 years. She married Ruben Bauder on May 28, 1984, and moved to Yankton, South Dakota.
Cynthia was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Yankton. She was a strong willed, outspoken woman with a great sense of humor, always joking around at unexpected times. She enjoyed dancing, country music, and visiting with people. She had a strong faith in the Lord, which she relied on during the very difficult times especially when she lost her two husbands, two children and granddaughter.
Survivors include her daughter, Patricia Gloekler of Denver, Colorado; five grandchildren: Ryan, Jason, Lindsey, Jennifer and Melissa; and four great grandchildren: Justice, London, Jennavieve and Sivien.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Fred in 1978; husband Ruben in 2001; son, Ronald; daughter, Hazel and granddaughter, Janine.
