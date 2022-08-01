Cynthia “Dee” Bauder, age 93, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Tuesday, July 26, 2022, at Avera Sister James Care Center in Yankton, South Dakota.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, August 2, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church with Reverend Kwen Sanderson officiating. Burial will be in the Hartington City Cemetery in Hartington, Nebraska.