Beverly Peitz

Beverly Peitz

Bev R. Peitz, age 71, of Hartington, NE, died on Thursday, April 20, 2023, at the Arbor Care Center in Hartington after a short, but courageous battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease).

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.