Robert M. Wiechelman, 82, of Coleridge, Nebraska, died Saturday, March 6, 2021, at Hillcrest Care Center in Laurel, Nebraska.
A Prayer Service for family and close friends will be on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at 7 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington, Nebraska, with the Rev. Russ Lambert officiating.
Visitation for family and close friends will be from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Wintz Funeral Home.
Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Burial of his cremated remains will be at a later date.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Commented