Larry Donald Graber, age 90, formerly of Yankton, died Monday, March 16, 2020 surrounded by his family at Oakview Terrace in Freeman, SD.
Larry Donald Graber was born Sunday, April 7, 1929 to Harry and Laura (Baer) Graber in Freeman, South Dakota. He graduated from Freeman High School. Larry enlisted in the U.S. Navy August 10, 1948. After two years of service he was honorably discharged, August 9, 1950 at Camp Pendleton in San Diego, California.
Larry married Patricia Janssen August 18, 1984 at St. John Lutheran Church in Yankton, SD. They enjoyed 35 happy years together.
Larry was a long haul truck driver prior to opening Riverside Station Bar & Grill in rural Yankton. People would come from miles around to enjoy his delicious prime rib and barbequed ribs. Larry had a great sense of humor which made it easy for him to make many friends. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Larry had a passion for building and flying remote control aerial planes. He also made many bird houses over the years. He spent quite a bit of time on the golf course, sharpening his game. Larry was a lifetime member of the VFW.
Larry is survived by his loving wife Pat of Yankton; son Terry (Laura) Graber of McAlester, Oklahoma; daughter Tena (Kevin) Becker of Yankton; stepdaughter Robin (Leonard Sorenson) Galvan of Yankton; stepdaughter Ella (Ron Ewalt) Kocmich of Yankton; stepson George (Missy) Ridgway of Sioux Falls; brother Lonnie Graber of Freeman; sister Deanna Curtis of Hurley; 10 grandchildren; several great grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and stepdaughter Roxanne Kincaid/Ridgway.
In the midst of widespread coronavirus, the family has chosen to hold a memorial service at a later date.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 19, 2020
