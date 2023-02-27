Michael Schmidt

Michael J. Schmidt, age 58, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Holy Family (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church in St. Helena, Nebraska, with Reverend An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena.