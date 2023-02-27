Michael Schmidt

Michael J. Schmidt, age 58, of Crofton, Nebraska, died Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at Holy Family (Immaculate Conception) Catholic Church in St. Helena, Nebraska, with Reverend An Duy Phan officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Immaculate Conception Cemetery in St. Helena.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, South Dakota, with a vigil service and rosary at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Avera Majestic Bluffs to be used in the kitchen.
Pallbearers are: Cory Martinson, Tom Rockne, Hunter Rockne, Christopher Rockne, Leo Burbach, and Mark Tacke.
Michael J. Schmidt was born June 29, 1964, in Yankton, South Dakota, to Rodney and Sharon K. (Mann) Schmidt. He grew up in the St. Helena area his whole life. He worked at Hy-Vee in Yankton over 30 years where he met and took care of many of people with their needs. He met Angie Mech while working at Hy-Vee and they were later married in 1998. Together they had one daughter, Hannah, who is/was their pride and joy. Mike became very involved in different diabetic charities with Hy-Vee since Hannah was diagnosed with diabetes at the age of 20 months. He was most recently employed with Avera Majestic Bluffs as a nutritionist. Working in the kitchen unselfishly serving the residents even smoking meat and grilling for them on his own time. He also loved talking and visiting with the residents at Majestic Bluffs.
Mike was in the Army Reserve and was considered a sharp shooter. He taught Angie and Hannah how to shoot. He also loved NASCAR and attending NASCAR races with his friend Leo. Dale Earnhardt Sr. was and will always be his favorite. He also loved going to PBR rodeo with Hannah, Angie and his step-grandsons Cruz and Cylas Glover as a yearly event until the past couple years when life’s events changed.
Survivors include his daughter Hannah Kay Schmidt, son Zackary Steffan, seven step-children: Tim (Melody) Mech of Kansas, Cassondra (Toby) Barnt of South Bend, Nebraska, Krystal (Lee) Lohff of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Nicholas Mech of College Station, Texas; Brianna (Mitch) Glover of Yankton; Willie Mech of Lincoln, Nebraska; Jonathan (Jessica) Mech of Sioux City, Iowa; 15 step-grandchildren; his father, Rodney Schmidt of St. Helena, sister, Cheri (Don) Rogers of Wausa, Nebraska; nieces: Abby (Chris) Williams of Fayetteville, North Carolina; Christine and Carry Lee Martinson of Wausa; nephew, Cory Martinson of Wayne, Nebraska as well as several aunts and uncles, and cousins.
Mike was preceded in death by his mother, Sharon K. Schmidt and grandparents, Ray and Felicitis Schmidt.
