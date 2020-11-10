Ruth Charlene Flaugh, age 92 of Coleridge, Nebraska and previously of Hartington, Nebraska died on Sunday, November 8, 2020 at the Park View Haven Nursing Home in Coleridge, Nebraska.
Funeral services will be on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at the Skylon Ballroom in Hartington at 2:00 p.m. with Richard Gasser and Eric Sterling officiating. Burial will be at the Hartington City Cemetery in Hartington, Nebraska.
Visitation will be on Saturday, at the Skylon from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live/. Face masks and social distancing guidelines are required for the visitation and funeral.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Pallbearers will be Darwin Kirschenman, Mike Hauck, Scott Kincaid, Matt Johnson, Emmet Johnson, Duane Grotz, John Weber, Lynn Flaugh, and Paul Veldcamp.
Ruth Charlene was born on March 29, 1928 to John and Lillian (Nelson) Connors in Laramie, Wyoming. As a young girl, Ruth made her choice to serve the Lord, a commitment she remained faithful to all the days of her life. She attended the Buckeye and Albany schools in Wyoming and graduated from Laramie High School. Ruth taught school in a one-room school house in Buckeye, Wyoming. Ruth married Virgil Flaugh on February 11, 1952 in Laramie, WY. As a farmer’s wife, she thoroughly enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing, and raising her four children. She loved attending the annual church convention. Ruth and Virgil served the Lord faithfully together for many years and especially enjoyed fellowship, family & friends. Ruth always had a wonderful smile and twinkle in her eye. She will be remembered by her love of warmly entertaining people in her home and feeding them her tasty meals.
Ruth is survived by her husband of 68 years, Virgil of Coleridge; two daughters Eva (Dexter) Ellis of Sioux Center, Iowa, Patty (Darrell) Doering of Conrad, MT; son Rodney (Deb) Flaugh of Hartington; daughter-in-law Debbie Flaugh of Washington; sisters Anna Connors of Guthrie, OK, Alma Hill of Franklin, TN; seven grandchildren; and four great grandchildren.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, son Doug Flaugh, a brother Robert Connors.
