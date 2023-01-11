Esther Weidenbach
Courtesy Photo

Esther Weidenbach was born July 1, 1929, to Henry and Karolina (Mehlhaf) Streyle at the family farm near Freeman and was the youngest of eight children. Esther passed away January 1, 2023, at the age of 93 in the Scotland Good Samaritan Society.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 16, 2023, at Scotland Community Church. Visitation begins at 10:00 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in Rosehill Cemetery, Scotland.