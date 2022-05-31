Shirley Maxine Rokusek passed away Friday, May 27, 2022, while tending to her home in rural Tripp. She was 92 years old.
Her funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at St. George Catholic Church in Scotland. Burial will be in St. George Catholic Cemetery.
Shirley was born Sunday, February 23, 1930, on a farm in rural Olivet, to William and Alma (Koch) Dangel. After her mother died, when she was 6 years old, she was raised by her father and stepmother, Elizabeth. Following her Scotland High School Graduation, she was united in marriage to Harvey Rokusek, June 1, 1948, at St. George Catholic Church in Scotland. They made their home on the farm northwest of Scotland where Shirley worked side by side with her husband, nurturing the farm while raising their four children. She was a loving mother and farm wife. Shirley always planted a large garden, canning every last vegetable at the end of the season, so nothing would go to waste. Shirley raised chickens, so that fresh eggs were always on hand.
Shirley was a wonderful cook. Her family was especially fond of her cookies, salsa and rohliky. During thrashing season, she always fed the crew, three times a day. On their annual trip to the Huron State Fair, Shirley never failed to pack a picnic lunch, which included her delicious fried chicken. Shirley kept the family looking neat by patching all the boys’ pants. Her home and yard were beautifully filled with flowers and plants.
Shirley was true to her Catholic faith, regularly attending Mass at Sts. Cyril Methodius Catholic Church, Vodnany and St. George Catholic Church, Scotland. She was dedicated to prayer, saying the Rosary daily. Shirley was a member of the St. George Altar Society and served many years on the Hutchinson County Elections Board.
Shirley is survived by three sons, Richard Rokusek of Norfolk, NE, Jim (Jane) Rokusek of Watertown, SD, and Paul (Barb) Rokusek of Tripp, SD; son-in-law, Kevin Beehler of Delmont; grandchildren, Anna (Tim) Olson, Daniel (Lindsey) Rokusek, Katherine (Chad) Carlson, Allison (Sean) Fedt, Andrew (Katie) Rokusek, Mark Rokusek, Scott Beehler and Amanda Beehler; and 13 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harvey, in 2008; daughter, Susan Beehler in 2015; brother, Donald; step-siblings, Verdie and Edward.
