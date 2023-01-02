Darlene Miller

Darlene Delores Ann Miller, age 91, of Hartington, Nebraska, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Brookestone Village in Omaha, Nebraska.

Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s Cemetery in Hartington.