Robert J. Dvorak Sr., 88, of Wagner died Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at his home in Wagner.

Funeral Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 24, at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner, with military honors.

Visitation is Tuesday from 3-5 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. Scripture/Wake services are 7 p.m. Tuesday at the church.