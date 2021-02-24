Marilyn Marchant, age 70 of Yankton, SD passed away on Saturday, February 6, 2021 at her home.
With profound sadness, the Marchant family announces the passing of Marilyn Jane Marchant, our loving and beloved wife, mother, aunt, and grandmother.
She left us peacefully while sleeping in her home in Yankton, South Dakota on February 6th, 2021.
Marilyn was born in Bakersfield, California on February 24, 1950 to her parents Ruby Mae Edwards and Curtis Abe Tye. The youngest of three, Marilyn had one older brother, Raymond Tye, and one older sister, Sue Tye. Raymond and Sue made Marilyn a proud aunt to Cindy, Robin, Mike, Dennis, Robert, Renee and Rachell.
On New Year’s Eve of 1976, Marilyn married the love of her life, Gregory Marchant. They had a long and beautiful life together raising three children, Brian, Kevin and MaryAnn in Southern California.
Marilyn graduated from Oxnard Community College in 1984. After graduation, they moved their family to San Marcos, California. She worked in San Diego County for the federal government on the military bases until retirement. Upon retirement, Marilyn & Greg made the decision to move to Pender, Nebraska in 2005 followed by a move to Yankton, South Dakota in 2019.
Marilyn lived a life surrounded by those she loved. Her oldest son, Brian made her a mother-in-law to Ellen, grandmother to Breanna, and great grandmother to Alyssa. Her youngest son, Kevin, made her a grandmother to Sunday and Sahvanna. Her youngest and only daughter, MaryAnn, made her a grandmother to Reid, Tye, and Madison. Marilyn’s children, grandchildren, and great-grandchild were the lights of her life.
Two incredible lifelong friends, Raquel Olivera and Diane Provencal, were a constant in Marilyn’s life. With children that she loved as her own, Paul, Veronica, Diana, Kimberly and John became a part of the family. Marilyn is now with John again, watching over him for Diane until she can be with him once more.
It is important to convey the personality and the firecracker that Marilyn was. She held high standards for those she loved, she was an excellent negotiator, fiercely determined and opinionated, an avid quilter, collector and an unintentional comedian. Everywhere Marilyn went, she had the innate ability to make a friend.
Her family and friends are left behind with an abundance of cherished memories to reminisce on as we all adjust to her absence. Lives will never be the same without her yet they are all better for having the opportunity to have shared time spent with her.
Marilyn leaves behind her devoted husband, Gregory Marchant, her three children, Brian, Kevin & MaryAnn, one daughter-in-law, one sister-in-law, six grandchildren and one great grandchild.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, SD is assisting the family.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 25, 2021
Commented