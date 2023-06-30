Gail Kortan

Gail Kortan

Gail LaVonne Kortan, age 82, of Tyndall, South Dakota, and formerly of Tabor, South Dakota, died on Tuesday, June 27, 2023, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2023, at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church in Tabor with Reverend Darin Schmidt and Reverend Joe Forcelle officiating. Private family burial will be in the St. Wenceslaus Cemetery in Tabor. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.