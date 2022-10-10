Marilyn (Swensen-Erickson) Cragun

On Sunday, October 2, 2022, a force of nature named Marilyn (Swensen-Erickson) Cragun passed from this world at the age of 80 in Yankton, SD. She fought a courageous eight plus year battle with Parkinson’s and dementia. Anyone who ever met her realized her beauty flowed from the inside out and that she strove to make this a better place and to live each day to the fullest.

Marilyn was born in Yankton and grew up on the family farm on Walshtown Road in Mission Hill. She was a graduate of Volin High School and the University of South Dakota where she received her teaching and master’s degrees. She taught school in Vermillion, Pierre and Yankton before finding her passion in sales with Mary Kay. She attained many accolades over the years and thoroughly enjoyed both her teaching and sales careers. Her greatest joy in life was how she positively affected others’ lives in whatever she did and her go give spirit was infectious.