Funeral mass for Merle D. Bartunek “Bart”, 82, of Rapid City, formerly of Wagner, will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, 2021 at St. John’s Catholic Church in Wagner. Burial is in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery, rural Wagner, with military honors.
Visitation is Thursday from 3-5 p.m. at Peters Funeral Home in Wagner. Rosary/Wake services are 7 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Merle D. Bartunek was born February 5, 1939 in Wagner, SD to Louis and Kathryn (Nieman) Bartunek. Bart died Sunday, June 27, 2021 at the Fort Meade VA Medical Center in Fort Meade, SD.
Bart graduated from Wagner High school in 1957. After high school he completed a short stint in college. Bart was united in marriage to Elaine Rokusek on December 26, 1959 in Wagner, SD. Bart was employed from 1957-59 at Thompson Yards and Weyerhaeuser Lumber in Wagner. In 1960 Bart and Elaine moved to Eugene, OR where he worked at the Gustanas Brothers sawmill. After a short stay and the birth of their first child, they moved back to Wagner where Bart was employed at A & B Standard until 1967. Bart worked at Wagner Construction from 1967-78 and the Wagner Community School as the Building/Trades teacher from 1978-81. Bart served over thirty years in the South Dakota Army National Guard with 20 of those years full time, serving in Wagner, Vermillion and Huron. After retiring in 1999, he worked at Wagner Building & Supply until 2013.
Bart was a member of the Wagner Fire Department, American Legion, SDNG Enlisted Association, Wagner Hospital Board of Directors, Wagner City Council and AARP. Bart will be remembered for his love of spending time with his family and grandchildren, woodworking, golf, traveling, watching sports and hunting.
Thankful for having shared his life are his wife Elaine, of Rapid City, son Tim of Rapid City, daughter Tami of Albuquerque, NM, sons Todd (Sheri) and Ted (Deb) Bartunek, all of Rapid City; six grandchildren; five great grandchildren; sisters: Kathy (Paul) Jamison of Eugene, OR, Pam (Jack) Russell of Eugene, OR.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents, brothers: Marvin and Vern; and sisters Irene Goering and Zeta Weber.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
June 30, 2021
Commented