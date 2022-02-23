Marilyn Hegert age 86 of Lincoln, Nebraska and long-time resident of Hartington, Nebraska, passed away suddenly but peacefully surrounded by her loved ones on Monday, January 24, 2022, at Bryan Medical Center East in Lincoln, NE.
Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial of her cremated remains will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington at a later date.
Visitation with the family present will on Friday, February 25, 2022, at church, from 6-8:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
Marilyn was born on Oct. 13, 1935, in Sparta, Missouri, to Ted and Agnes Gildersleeve. Marilyn graduated from Hartington High School in 1953, where she was active in several clubs, was a cheerleader, and part of a large group of close friends that continued to stay in touch throughout their lives. She earned her teaching credential at Wayne State College and taught K-8 grade students in a one-room country school outside of Hartington.
Marilyn married the love of her life, Ray Hegert, in 1955, and together raised six children. She stayed home to raise the children when they were young, then went to work for Nebraska Public Power District, a job she loved.
Family was the center of Marilyn’s life. She cherished her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and never passed up a chance to cheer them on at their sporting events, attend birthday parties, graduations, weddings, and impromptu phone calls that always included laughter. She and Ray were avid Cornhusker fans, attending games for years as season-ticket holders. They also enjoyed golf, relaxing at their cabin on the Missouri River, and spending time with their many friends. Marilyn had an infectious personality, wonderful laugh, beautiful blue eyes, and a heart of gold. She had a bright and positive outlook that touched everyone around her.
She is survived by her husband, Ray of Lincoln; sons Todd (Denise) of Colorado Springs, Colorado; Mark, of Phnom Penh, Cambodia; Chris (Mary), of Kearney, Nebraska; Russ (Jill), of Lincoln, Nebraska; Paul (Dawn) of Eagle, Nebraska; daughter Amy Ferretti (Dave) of Truckee, California; 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren; brothers, Jim Gildersleeve (Marjorie), and Dan Gildersleeve (Sharon); sisters Denise McFarland (Butch); and Vicki Golda (Dave).
Marilyn was preceded in death by an infant-daughter and great granddaughter; parents, Ted and Agnes Gildersleeve; and father and mother-in-law, Ray Sr. and Mary Hegert.
In lieu of flowers memorials are to be directed to the Hegert family for a memorial to be determined yet.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
February 24, 2022
