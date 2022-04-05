Robert Edgar Zimmerman, 82, of Fayetteville, AR died on April 1, 2022, from complications of Alzheimer’s disease.
Bob was born on July 17, 1939, in New Kensington, PA to David and Catherine (Groves) Zimmerman.
Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years, Lois (Nunn) Zimmerman, daughters Laurie (David) Graham of Ann Arbor, MI, Lisa (Paul) Morstad of Fayetteville, and son John of Fort Worth, Texas. Bob had 7 Grandchildren: Luke (Amanda) Graham of Seattle, WA, John Robert Graham of Detroit, MI, Elizabeth Graham of New York City, NY and Leah Graham of Washington DC, Sarah Zimmerman of Denver, CO, Jack Zimmerman of Fort Worth, TX, and Lena Morstad of Fayetteville, AR. To Bob, family was EVERYTHING!
Bob had six brothers and sisters: Ruth (Ernest) Stumpf of Greeley, CO, Allan (deceased) (Carol) Zimmerman of Fargo, ND, Lois Varvel of Yankton, SD, Bill (Angie) Zimmerman of Peoria, IL, Dale (Linda) Zimmerman of Lincoln, NE, and Eunice (deceased) Zimmerman.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents David and Catherine Zimmerman, step-mother Helen Witt Zimmerman, brother Allan Zimmerman and sister Eunice Zimmerman.
Dr. Zimmerman received his doctoral degree from the University of North Dakota in 1970. He served as a professor and administrator at Northern State University, Aberdeen, SD, and the University of South Dakota, Vermillion, SD, before going to the University of Arkansas in 1987.
Bob began his professional career as a high school math teacher and was briefly a college math professor before embarking on what became a 38-year career in Information Technology, culminating in his role as Associate Vice Chancellor for IT Services at the University of Arkansas, a position he held for 25 years. His tenure at the helm of the department, from 1987-2012, coincided with a period of groundbreaking changes in computing, network, and internet technology. Details of his career can be found here: https://news.uark.edu/articles/17573/zimmerman-leader-of-it-services-to-retire#:~:text=FAYETTEVILLE%2C%20Ark.%20–%20Robert%20E.%20Zimmerman%2C%20associate%20vice,the%20digital%20realm%20of%20the%2021%20st%20century
Bob was a very engaged parent and grandparent, always ready with loving support and wise counsel. He loved sports and was an avid fan of Razorback football and basketball. His children cannot recall him missing any of their events, and he reveled in their achievements from childhood to adulthood. He enjoyed travel, and especially spending time at the family lake house on Lake Windsor in Bella Vista. He relished entertaining family & friends there, and just seeing everyone enjoying themselves with their families and kids. It was a great pleasure to him to have a place to share great times with those dear to him.
A remembrance and celebration of Bob’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, AR. There will also be online access to the service with the link provided on the church website: https://goodshepherdnwa.org.
The family would like to thank his caregivers, especially Kim, at Butterfield Trail Village and the wonderful nurses and doctors at Circle of Life Hospice in Springdale for their outstanding care and empathy during his last days.
The family asks, in lieu of flowers or other expressions, to please consider donating to the Alzheimer’s Association online at www.act.alz.org, or via the Fort Worth location where his son John is on the board.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
April 6, 2022
Commented