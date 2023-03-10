John Jorgensen

John A. Jorgensen, 74. of Meckling, SD, passed away Thursday, March 9, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.
John Amelio Jorgensen was born in Yankton on August 31, 1948. Amy and Martin Jorgensen raised him from birth and became Mom and Dad. Sometimes there is love that goes unspoken … and their actions spoke volumes.
John grew up on a farm south of Meckling near the Missouri River. He enjoyed working with the animals; loved playing in the timber; and being on the river.
After graduating from USD with a teaching degree, he went on to teach science in Hurley. There he met a single math teacher — Linda. They married in 1978 and later had two boys — Josh and Matt.
He was sooooo excited for his boys to get married, because that meant an increased potential for grandchildren. Saige, Haidyn, Nathan, Lily, Jasper, Lucas, and Jonah were the cherries on top of a lifetime of adventure and joy.
He enjoyed sharing his childhood joys with anyone that wanted to ride along - especially his grandchildren. He spent his last years enjoying life like a child at heart.
He is preceded in death by many loved ones.
He is survived by his wife Linda, two sons; Josh & Rachel Jorgensen along with their children, Lily, Jasper, Lucas, and Jonah; Matt & Brandi Jorgensen along with their children Saige, Haidyn, and Nathan; a sister Juanita Mobley and many many more friends and relatives.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 17, at the Bergen Lutheran Church, rural Meckling, SD with burial to follow in the Bergen Evergreen Cemetery.
Visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Thursday at the Hansen Funeral Home in Vermillion. All attendees are encouraged to wear purple, John’s favorite color.
