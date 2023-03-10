John Jorgensen

John A. Jorgensen, 74. of Meckling, SD, passed away Thursday, March 9, at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, SD.

John Amelio Jorgensen was born in Yankton on August 31, 1948. Amy and Martin Jorgensen raised him from birth and became Mom and Dad. Sometimes there is love that goes unspoken … and their actions spoke volumes.