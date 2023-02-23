Edwin Auch Feb 23, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Edwin Auch, 88, of Menno, died Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at his home in Menno. Arrangements are pending with the Aisenbrey-Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel in Menno. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 BD Apts., Memory Lane. Ground level for elderly or Bedrooms: 1 Updated Feb 22, 2023 More Jobs Jobs Administrative Assistant Feb 21, 2023 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesA Mother’s TouchUpdate 3:47 p.m.: Winter Storm, Blizzard Warnings Issued For Yankton AreaMichael SchmidtUpdate 4:16 p.m.: Winter Storm Watches Posted For Yankton RegionPatricia RobinsonRonald IversonTara SheldonNo Death Penalty SoughtWagner Plea DefeatedDenise Stevens Images CommentedHighway 81 Revisited (39)Trans Bills And South Dakota’s Message (38)Winding Down COVID-19 Measures (30)Letter: From The Top Down (29)Letter: ‘A Disgrace’ (29)Pierre Report: Appropriations Discussion (27)The Trail Of ‘Balloonzilla’ (25)Letter: ‘Wake Up, South Dakota’ (24)The Real State Of The Union (23)Lincoln Report: Prison Overcrowding Issues Discussed (21)Why Are We Messing With Absentee Voting? (21)Facing Up To Fentanyl In The Schools (19)Pierre Report: School Safety Discussed (14)The Constitution And Government Classification Of Secrets (13)Letter: Federal Spending (13)Letter: Student Debt Relief (12)Letter: GOP Questions (11)MMIP: The Statistics And The Faces (9)National Honor Society Inductions Set For March (8)Private Schools And Public Money (8)New Yankton County GOP Leaders Question PAC Fund (7)Pierre Report: Noem Inks Tax Cuts (7)Westside Samaritans (7)HB 1080 Protects The Vulnerable (6)Suspended SD Senator Files Lawsuit; Staff Complaint Against Her Is Released (4)County GOP Seeks Inquiry (4)COVID Update for Feb. 15, 2023: Yankton, Turner Counties Both Record 2 New Deaths (3)HB1080 Protest Set For Today In Vermillion (3)Pierre Report: Bill Addresses Cemetery Access (3)In South Dakota Senate, far-right lawmakers rankle GOP (3)Pierre Report: The Learning Process (3)Elk Hunting Proposal For Landowners Shot Down In Pierre (2)States' push to define sex decried as erasing trans people (2)Letter: SD Curriculum Decision Imminent (2)Letter: Supporting The Wagner 4-Lane (2)Researcher: Simple Fix Could Help Farmers Retain Water And Nutrients, But Few Are Using It (2)Disaster Declaration For Oglala Tribe OK’d (2)Trans Health Bill Passes (2)Openness Needed In RC Senator’s Case (2)Resolution Supporting Wagner 4-Lane Effort Introduced In Pierre (2)COVID Update for Feb. 1, 2023: State Records 3 New Deaths (2)Letter: Prison Issues (2)Detectives treating Los Angeles bishop's death as homicide (2)Letter: Our Aquatic Ecosystem (2)Buried In Winter (1)How to watch the Grammys live (including the red carpet) (1)Addressing Teacher Shortages (1)Yankton Man Sentenced In Fentanyl Conspiracy (1)Syrian state media: Israeli airstrikes kill 5 in Damascus (1)Prosecutor: $100 repair bill sparked Half Moon Bay shooting (1)RTEC Helps GFP Employees Sharpen Their Maintenance Skills (1)COVID Update for Jan. 25, 2023: New Death Reported In Turner County (1)Thrive Working Toward New Housing Development (1)White supremacist gets life in prison for Buffalo massacre (1)Pastor prays for peace after brutal beating of Tyre Nichols (1)Study: Don't blame climate change for South American drought (1)Lawmakers aim to raise penalties for US airline disruptions (1)Pope says South Sudan's future depends on treatment of women (1)Mardi Gras brings joy - but also worry over violent crime (1)Police: 'Random' shootings leave woman, child, reporter dead (1)Michelle Obama launching podcast based on 'Light We Carry' (1)California shooting: 3 dead, 4 hurt in ritzy LA neighborhood (1)Update 3 p.m.: Winter Storm Watch Issued For Parts Of Yankton Area (1)Judge: Colorado supermarket shooting suspect unfit for trial (1)King Charles expresses sorrow for those affected by quake (1)Colorado Springs gay club shooter’s case heads to trial (1)Bird flu costs pile up as outbreak enters second year (1)Cops hunt Oregon torture suspect jailed in Vegas kidnap case (1)Authorities: TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida (1)Prosecutor gets case involving 6-year-old who shot teacher (1)Update: Judge Hears Death Penalty Arguments In Laurel Case (1)Oregon joins debate over police education requirements (1)UN ocean treaty talks resume with goal to save biodiversity (1)No Death Penalty Sought (1)Prosecutor: Arizona border rancher shot at unarmed migrants (1)SD Women Getting Abortion Meds From Other States (1)Union: Fired EMTs didn't get enough info in Nichols response (1)Election conspiracist to lead Michigan GOP through 2024 (1)SRO Decals To Show Yankton Police, School District Bond (1)Emerald Ash Borer Confirmed In Union County (1)Panel scolds Wisconsin justice for remarks in Trump case (1)EPA Considers Tougher Regulation Of Livestock Farm Pollution (1)Tyre Nichols' brutal beating by police shown on video (1)Chinese balloon high over US stirs unease down below (1)Justices weigh effort to balance Washington state's tax code (1)USD Celebrates Native American Heritage Day (1)US reinstates road, logging restrictions on Alaska forest (1)Ohio plan aims to boost trust by standardizing election data (1)Letter: Count Time (1)Russia, China show off ties amid maneuvering over Ukraine (1)146 NYC police committed misconduct in 2020 protests: Report (1)AG: Ex-parole board chair violated law; too late for charges (1)U.S. applications for jobless benefits fall again last week (1)US company gets $120 million boost to make 'green steel' (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
Commented