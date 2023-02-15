Tara Sheldon

Tara Lynn Sheldon, age 46, of Yankton, SD passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 13, 2023, at her home.

Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2023, at the United Church of Christ (Congregational), Yankton, SD with Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Avon, SD at approximately 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.