Tara Sheldon

Tara Lynn Sheldon, age 46, of Yankton, SD passed away unexpectedly on Monday, February 13, 2023, at her home.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2023, at the United Church of Christ (Congregational), Yankton, SD with Rev. Jacqueline Hickox-Morgan officiating. Burial will be in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery, Avon, SD at approximately 2:00 p.m. Monday afternoon.
Visitations will begin at 5:00 p.m. Sunday, February 19, 2023, at the United Church of Christ (Congregational), Yankton, SD with a Scripture service at 6:30 p.m. Visitations will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Tara was born in Tyndall, SD on April 9, 1976, to Paul E. and Lyla (Lukkes) Roth. She was the oldest of six children. She was baptized on May 2, 1976, at Zion Lutheran Church, Avon, SD and was confirmed on May 6, 1990 also at Zion Lutheran Church, Avon, SD.
Tara attended Avon Public School and graduated in 1994. After graduation, she attended Mount Marty College and South Dakota State University (SDSU) and obtained her bachelor’s degree. She went on to earn a degree as a Doctor of Pharmacology from South Dakota State University in 2000.
Tara began her career at James Drug in Wagner, SD, and later worked at the pharmacy at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital. At the time of her death, she was employed by Heritage Pharmacy in Freeman, SD.
On October 12, 2002, Tara married Todd Sheldon and the couple made their home in Yankton where their four children were born. Their family has been active in the Yankton United Church of Christ (Congregational.)
Tara is survived by her husband, Todd, and their children Joshua (18), Matthew (16), Isabelle (13), and Isaac (10.) She is also survived by her mother, Lyla Roth, and her three sisters Lora (Paul) Ersland of Madison, SD; Dana (Scott) Althoff of Groton, SD; and Sara (Darby) Klein of Chamberlain, SD, and her brother Eric (Taylor) of Avon, SD, and several nieces and nephews. In addition, her grandmother, Carol Lukkes, also survives her, as does her mother-in-law, Kathryn Sheldon. Likewise, she is survived by her brothers-in-law, Mark (Colette) Sheldon of Bismarck, ND, and Kyle (Tanya) Sheldon, of Meridian, ID. Many other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also grieve her passing.
Tara was preceded in death by her father, Paul Roth, and by her infant brother, Darin, as well as by her paternal grandparents, Edwin and Sylvia Roth, her maternal grandfather, James Lukkes, and her father-in-law, Rev. M. Milo Sheldon. In addition, her aunt Lorraine Roth and her cousin Melissa Roth also pre-deceased her.
Working fulltime while raising four children who were involved in multiple athletic and educational pursuits occupied much of Tara’s time, but she also enjoyed doing puzzles, working sudokus, scrapbooking, playing the piano, reading, tending her yard, gathering with family and friends, corresponding with loved ones, and attending Bucks, Gazelles, Jackrabbits, and Dallas Cowboys sporting events.
