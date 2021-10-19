Mark Paul Schuh, age 58, of Yankton, South Dakota, died on Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Avera McKennan Hospital in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Funeral services are 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 22, 2021, at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton, with Lawrence and Barb Hladky officiating. Burial will be in the Garden of Memories Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 21 at Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton. Visitation will continue one hour prior to the funeral on Friday.
Pallbearers are Adam Hunnewell, Douglas Hunnewell, Brittany Whitehurst, Tim Vilhaur, Sheldon Shepherd and Tim Woodrow.
Mark was born August 3, 1963, in Pomona, California, to Harold and Bernatta (Berndt) Schuh. He grew up in Chino where he attended school. He worked for a dairy farm in Chino, for several years and then became a truck driver. Mark drove truck for many years for several different companies. In 2005, he moved to Yankton and continued trucking. Mark drove for Cimpl Packing Company, then worked at Walmart for a few years and went back to trucking. He worked for Marquardt’s, where he hauled for Utica Grain. Mark enjoyed collecting things and especially enjoyed collecting different cups and caps. Mark’s passion was cars. He loved cars and belonged to several car clubs. He also had an extensive Hot Wheel car collection. Mark also enjoyed camping in California when he was younger. He loved watching movies and listening to music. Mark was a member of Abundant Life Ministries in Yankton. He married Kate Bock on January 27, 2018, and gained a huge family which he loved and called his own. Mark loved being with his family and treasured his nieces and nephews. He had a heart of gold and was very easy going and mild mannered. He will be deeply missed.
Mark is survived by his wife, Kate Schuh of Yankton; four stepchildren: Justin (Marie) Bock of Webster, TX, Tasha (Sheldon) Shepherd of Watertown, SD, Crystal (Mike) Warnock of Yankton, and Kari (Casey) Kralicek of Yankton; 20 stepgrandchildren; sister, Shirley (Lee) Whitehurst of Avon, SD; two brothers, Harold D. (Walli) Schuh of Sparks, NV and Danny (Sally) Schuh of Chino, CA; and many nieces and nephews.
Mark was preceded in death by his parents and granddaughter, Maddie Josie Shepherd.
