Gladys Koehn

Gladys H. Koehn, age 90, of Yankton, SD passed away on October 26, 2022, at Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Gladys, the youngest of six children, was born on November 1, 1931, to William and Magdelena Koehn on a farm near Dresden, North Dakota.
Gladys H. Koehn, age 90, of Yankton, SD passed away on October 26, 2022, at Sister James Care Center in Yankton.
Gladys, the youngest of six children, was born on November 1, 1931, to William and Magdelena Koehn on a farm near Dresden, North Dakota.
She moved with her parents to Salem, Oregon in 1948 where she graduated for Salem High School.
After employment with the state of Oregon, Commercial Credit Corp, and McKay Chevrolet, she began her thirty-year career with United Air Lines. She served in several locations, Portland, Salem, San Francisco, Sacramento, and New York before being assigned the position of branch manager of United Air Lines Employees Credit Union in Los Angeles. After twenty years in that position, she retired and returned to Salem, OR in 1987.
She traveled extensively and enjoyed gardening and reading. She spent most evenings watching Fox News. She was a proud Republican.
Gladys relocated to Yankton in June of 2016 to be closer to her family.
She is survived by 14 nieces and nephews, two of which reside in Yankton, Tom and Verna Thon and Mick and Vickie Thon.
She is preceded in death by her parents, two brothers, William and Theodore, and three sisters, Katherine Thon, Otelia Hoxsie and Hildegard Schield and four nephews Morey Koehn, Robert Thon, Jim Koehn, and Terry Hoxsie, her beloved dog “Maggie” is also waiting for her in heaven.
At her request there will not be a funeral service. Her cremains will be returned to Dresden, North Dakota, to be buried in the family plot at a later date.
The Opsahl-Kostel Funeral Home & Crematory, Yankton, is assisting with the details. Online condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
November 1, 2022
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Commented