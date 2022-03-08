William “Bill” D. Dendinger, age 75, of Hartington, Nebraska died peacefully on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at his residence surrounded by loved ones.
Mass of Christian Burial will be on Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Hartington with the Rev. Owen Korte officiating. Burial will be at St. Michael’s cemetery in Hartington.
Visitation will be on Wednesday, at church, from 5-7:00 p.m. with a Vigil Service at 7:00 p.m. Visitation will continue on Thursday, at church, one hour prior to services. Arrangements are under the direction of the Wintz Funeral Home in Hartington.
You may watch a livestream of the funeral at www.facebook.com/WintzRay/live
Pallbearers will be Danny Heimes, Ron Lammers, Dean Dendinger, Roger Winkelbauer, Judd Keiser, and Dennis Dendinger.
Honorary pallbearers will be Tom Noecker, Ty Peck, Kenny Bohlken, Larry Bohlken, Bill Yates, and the Telephone Company Employees.
Bill was born on February 3rd, 1947, in Laurel, Nebraska to Maurice and Monica (Heimes) Dendinger. He graduated from Hartington High School in 1965 and went on to Business College at Western Iowa Tech in Sioux City, Iowa. His first employment was at Larson Department Store in Wayne selling shoes. In November of 1969, he began his career in the Hartington community as manager of the Hartington Telephone Company. In his 47 years within the company, he was instrumental in the development of several businesses, such as, CedarVision and Hartington Telemarketing Inc. He was also partnered with Rainbow Irrigations and B&L Rentals. Along with his business ventures, Bill also served as a prominent member of multiple boards and committees within the community such as: Chamber of Commerce President, Economic Development Board member, Centennial Committee member along with several volunteer interests such as serving on the Hartington Fire Department as an EMT for 25 years.
Bill married Lisa Steffen in October of 1986 in Hartington, Nebraska. Together they had three children: Tyler, Mark, and Nancee. They have continue to reside in Hartington throughout their 35 years of marriage. Bill was very dedicated to his children throughout their lives by volunteering to coach their multiple sports. He took great pride in implanting morals, values, and work ethics in his kids. Along with his family, Bill enjoyed many hobbies such as boating, motorcycling, hunting, farming, and being a “Pa Bill”.
Bill is survived by his wife, Lisa Dendinger of Hartington and their children: Tyler (Kerrie) Dendinger of Randolph with their stepson Kody and daughter Brantlee; Mark (Kirsten) Dendinger of Hartington with their daughter: Paxtynn; Nancee Dendinger of Norfolk. He is also survived by his siblings, Jerry (Marlene) Dendinger of Hartington, Elizabeth (Steve) Keiser of Crofton, and Terry (LouAnn) Dendinger of Hartington and sister-in-law Deena Dendinger of Springfield, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Maurice and Monica Dendinger, along with his brother Ron Dendinger of Springfield, Missouri.
The family would like to express of deepest gratitude for the never-ending care and compassion, both physical and emotional, given during Bill’s struggle with PSP (Progressive Supraneclear Palsy). A special thank you goes out to Vicki Kleinschmit, Holly Hoeppner, Linda Steffen and Kathi Gubbels, along with many others for their constant love and support of our family.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 9, 2022
Commented