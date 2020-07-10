Kenneth (Kenny) Thomas Kloucek, age 78 of Scotland, SD passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at the Landmann-Jungman Memorial Hospital, Scotland, SD.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD with Rev. Mark Lichter officiating. Burial will be at approximately 12:00 p.m. Monday afternoon at the Garden of Memories, Yankton, SD.
Visitations will be 5 to 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12, 2020 at St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, Tabor, SD with a Wake service at 7:00 p.m. Coffee and cookies to follow at the “Keg”. All of Kenny’s services will be live streamed at: https://www.facebook.com/opsahlkostel/live. The public is invited practicing masking and distancing requirements.
The Opsahl-Kostel Memorial Chapel, Tabor, SD is assisting with the service details. On line condolences may be sent at: www.opsahl-kostelfuneralhome.com.
Kenny was born on February 26, 1942 to Bly & Hermina (Zdenek) Kloucek. He attended Petrik School District- 20 until the 8th grade. After leaving school he worked at Avon Livestock, farmed with his dad, and hauled gravel for many years. He also played baseball for the Lesterville Broncs.
On November 9, 1963 he married the love of his life, Joyce Munkvold. To this union 3 children were born: Mike, Mary Ann, and Marsha. In 1976, they took over the family farm where he spent his time milking cows, farming, and hauling gravel.
Kenny was a devoted, loving, and hardworking man. He loved spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids. He was so proud of his family and always made sure to pass on his wisdom to them all. You could always find him at wrestling matches, basketball games, soccer games, concerts, and every other event supporting the grandkids and great grandkids. He was a master at catching frogs, snapping turtles, and fishing. Butchering everything was his forte and he always made sure we were doing it the right way (his way). He loved going for coffee with his “Main Stop” crew, Thursday night burgers at The Keg, and going to Bunyans whenever he was in Vermillion. Polka music was his favorite; Molly B, the Czeckers, and Matt Sladky especially. He also enjoyed euchre, pinochle, scat, and solitaire.
Kenny was a humble, quiet man who made everyone feel loved with a smile that melted your heart.
Kenny is survived by his wife, Joyce of 56 years; son, Mike (Anita) Kloucek of Scotland, SD; daughters, Mary Ann of Tabor, SD and Marsha (Roger) Steffen of Vermillion, SD; grandchildren: Jeff (Emily) Kloucek of Tabor, SD, Megan (Steve) O’Grady of Tyndall, SD, Ashley (Brad) Steeneck of Vermillion, SD, Brian (Holly) Steffen of Vermillion, SD, Chelsey (Cody) Steffen of Mission Hill, SD, Wes (Danielle) Kloucek of Tabor, SD, Nathan (Justine) Kloucek of Tabor, SD and Kayla Kloucek of Vermillion, SD; as well as 15 great-grandchildren; four sisters: Delores Kokes of Delmont, SD, Evelyn Kloucek of Tabor, SD, Irene (Mike) Hessel of Minnesota and Karen (Kevin) Frangenberg of Lesterville, SD; many nieces and nephews and brother & sister in-laws.
Kenny was preceded in death by his parents, Bly & Hermina Kloucek; brother-in-law, Joe Kokes; father and mother in-law, Ed and Marie Munkvold, and his special 4-legged fur baby, Holly.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
July 11, 2020
Commented