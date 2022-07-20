Allen William Davison, age 83 of Yankton, died Wednesday, July 13, 2022, in hospice care at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton.
There are no services planned at this time.
Allen was born Thursday, April 6, 1939, to William and Marie (Speicher) Davison in Tilden, Nebraska. He was a graduate of Creighton High School. Allen married Arlis Simonsen February 23, 1993, in Valentine, Nebraska.
Allen began working road construction in his early years. He settled into a rewarding career as a long-haul driver for Alumax Extrusions. Following his retirement in 2017, Allen hired on part-time with Feimer Construction.
Allen had a great passion for collecting and restoring old cars. In his leisure time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle. Allen liked spending time with friends.
Allen is survived by his wife of 29 years, Arlis Davison of Yankton; stepchildren, Terry Langley of Yankton and Sherry and Brad Schlecht of Scribner, Nebraska; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; sister, Merna Farnik of Creighton, Nebraska and brother, Roger Davison of Yankton.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marie and brother-in-law, Jim Farnik.
Goglin Funeral Home, Yankton, www.goglinfh.com is honored to serve the family and friends of Allen Davison.
Commented