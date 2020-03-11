Lois Ione Modereger, 93, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. She died quietly and peacefully with her daughter by her side.
Lois was born to S. A. Boller and Agnes Anderson Boller on October 1, 1926 and married to Donald G. Modereger September16, 1945. As an only child, she soon realized she not only married the man but a dynasty which became her closest friends for decades. With the passing of Lois, they are all gone but live on in the stories between children and friends.
Together, as life long Yankton residents, they raised three children: Donna “Midge” Stengle of Yankton, Jeff Modereger/Sutkoski (Matt) of St. Albans, Vermont and Brian Modereger (Michelle) of DeSoto, Kansas; grandchildren Staci Stengle (Chris Pederson), Matt Stengle (Jody), Kelsey Stengle, Charlie Modereger (Chalin) and Katie Fisher (Josh); great grandchildren Jonas and Poppy Stengle, Camden, Carson and Camille Fisher and soon to be born Donald James Modereger. Family was everything in the Modereger household as could be seen on any Christmas day.
Upon retiring from the family business, Boller Printing, they both traveled to Europe and across the country but always ended up in Yankton where they could grow old together and watch the golfers approach the eighteenth green at Hillcrest. That was their go to spot for morning coffee and afternoon sunsets. The binoculars were never far from their chairs.
Once Don passed, Lois settled into her favorite chair, worked her crossword puzzles and loved hearing about the adventures of swimming lessons, ballet recitals and watching video clips of her great grandchildren at play.
Lois requested no funeral or memorial services. Her only request was that her family be gathered together which will occur Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 1-4:00 for family and friends.
In memory of our mother, grandmother, great-grand mother, the family asks you to keep your loved ones close and never forget to tell them how much they are loved. Life is short and time is precious.
Yankton Press & Dakotan
March 12, 2020
