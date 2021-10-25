K.C. Lemon, age 69, of Yankton, South Dakota, died Thursday, October 21, 2021.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, October 29, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton, South Dakota. The Mass will be livestreamed and you can view the livestream at www.facebook.com/WintzRay. Burial will be in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Yankton.
Visitation is from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at the Wintz & Ray Funeral Home in Yankton with a rosary and vigil service at 7:00 p.m.
Pallbearers are: Nick Bowden, Matt McKenna, Brian Lemon, Andy Barkley, Alan Lemon and Jonathan Lemon. Honorary pallbearers are: Mike Lemon, John Lemon, Brendan Lemon and David Lemon.
K.C. Lemon was born April 27, 1952, in Yankton, South Dakota to Elgin and Ann (Keating) Lemon Jr. He grew up in Yankton and graduated from Yankton High School in 1970. He attended the University of South Dakota for one year and finished his education at San Jose State in California. He worked for Farmers Insurance in California and then became an insurance broker in California. Family was always the most important thing in K.C.’s life and in 2010, he moved back to Yankton to care for his mother and other family members. He helped his family for many years and, after Ann passed away in 2019, he began working in the bankcard center for First Dakota National Bank.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Yankton. K.C. loved to play and to write music, golfing, telling jokes and reading. He had a great sense of humor and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his four brothers: Mike (Cheryl) Lemon of Tyndall, South Dakota; John (Colleen) Lemon of Campbell, California; Brendan Lemon of New York City, New York; and David (Di Hobza) Lemon of Omaha, Nebraska; five sisters: Deborah Lemon of Yankton; Lee (Ron) Barkley of Yankton; Mollie McKenna of Omaha and Felton, California; Megan Lemon of Yankton; and Becky (Mike) DeBolt of Omaha; special niece, Ryan Lemon and many other nieces and nephews.
Commented