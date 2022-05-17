Annie Lanning May 17, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Annie Lanning, 43, passed away on Thursday, May 12, 2022, at her home in Sioux Falls.A funeral was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, May 17, at Westminster Presbyterian Church (3801 E 26th St, Sioux Falls, SD 57103). A visitation was held at the church from 5-7 p.m. Monday, May 16. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save View Today's Ads Shop Yankton More Rentals Rentals 1 bedroom apartments. MEADOW PARK, $575.00 per month, plus electricity $575 Bedrooms: 1 Updated 14 hrs ago More Jobs Jobs MENTAL HEALTH COUNSELOR - Morningstar Counseling May 14, 2022 Most Popular Articles Images Commented ArticlesCargill Buys Dakota PlainsThursday BlastDeep ImpactSteve JansenThe AftermathAfter Dakota Plains Purchase, Cargill Plans To Sell Off Some Area FacilitiesMaureen StaniechAngela JansenDaily Record: ArrestsDaily Record: Arrests Images CommentedAbortion: You Tell Me (56)Letter: Oaths And Unalienable Rights (35)Letter: Where Were The Voters? (31)The Biden Regime Is Wrecking America (30)Letter: Faith At Work (22)Letter: Aborted Nation (21)Letter: ‘Don’t Know Much ...’ (15)Letter: In the Name Of Democracy (14)Letter: ‘It Couldn’t Be Timelier’ (12)US Paying A Price For Rejecting God (8)Letter: Be Positive! (8)Student Loan Debt And Future Issues (7)31st And Broadway Gets What Yankton Needs (5)And Now, Some Quick World War II Updates (3)Childhood Hepatitis Cases Raise Concerns (3)Letter: One Savior For One People! (3)Letter: Learning From Our Decisions (3)A Generational Change (2)Tieleman Takes Over Lancer Men’s Soccer Program (1)Bertram Named MMU Women's Basketball Coach (1)South Dakota Will Play A Leading Role In Energy (1)A Powerhouse Storm And The Warning Signs (1)Letter: America’s Wildlife Crisis (1)Letter: Deny CO2 Pipeline Request (1)Pandemic Amps Up Mental Health Stress For All Ages (1)Letter: ‘A Genius’ (1)Art Forms: Prepping For A Busy Summer (1)Mental Health Memo: 5 Tips For College Success (1)Beds For Kids And What We Don’t See (1)Letter: Thanks For Support (1)Letter: Subverting Justice? (1) Join Our Mail List Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Headline Push Sign up for a daily headline/advertising push from the Yankton Daily Press & Dakotan Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists
